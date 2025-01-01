At least five people have died during the New Year celebrations in Germany after being injured by pyrotechnic devices, according to the Police. Besides, In Berlin alone, agents have arrested 390 people for various crimesamong them, for attacking rescue personnel.

According to authorities, a 45-year-old man has died in a hospital in the eastern state of Saxony after being injured in the head while manipulated high-powered fireworks. In the same region, another 50-year-old man who suffered head injuries while trying to light a firecracker inside a tube has also died.

Likewise, a 20-year-old young man has lost his life in Hamburg in a explosion of a homemade firecracker and, in North Rhine-Westphalia (west), another young man, 24, has died while handling a pyrotechnic device. A 21-year-old person has also died in northern Brandenburg, without further details being provided at the moment.

People on a street during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin. EFE

Riot officers try to put out the flames of a pyrotechnic device that exploded during New Year’s celebrations in Berlin. EFE

On the other hand, the Police have arrested 390 people in Berlin, mainly for crimes against the explosives law for the illegal use of fireworks, as well as for carrying weapons. According to a Police spokesperson, at least 15 officers have been injured, one of them seriously after being hit by an illegal pyrotechnic device.

Between 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Berlin firefighters attended 1,892 calls, 294 more than the previous year. Specifically, 825 have been for fires, 847 for emergency health care and 220 for technical and other types of assistance. According to the force, the emergency and rescue services were attacked or their work was hindered in 13 cases.





In Leipzig (east), about 50 people have attacked police officers with firecrackers and bottles, In Cologne (west), two officers have been injured by firecrackers. In Munich (south), between 200 and 300 people of leftist ideology, according to the police, have caused disturbances and attacked officers.