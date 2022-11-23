After the championship in Abu Dhabi, the Formula 2 he’s getting to know a lot of new things in view of next season, especially as regards the drivers’ market. After the recent officialization of Arthur Leclerc in DAMS, followed by the return of Frederik Vesti in Prema, this time it is another Italian team like the trident to announce his new driver for 2023: Clement Novalak.

The Anglo-Swiss, who races with a French license as he is originally from Avignon, will thus return to the Ossona house after spending the first half of the season with them 2021 in Formula 3, however arriving 3rd. More disappointing was the last championship, his first full season in F2, at the end of which he finished only 14th with a 2nd place obtained in Zandvoort. A result, together with other points finishes, which in any case contributed to the victory of the constructors’ title for the MP Motorsport team, driven mainly by the successes of the champion Felipe Drugovich: “I am extremely happy to come back with my Italian family with which we achieved great success in Formula 3 in 2021 Novalak said. I am confident we can have a very successful partnership in 2023 and I am looking forward to starting this week during post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.”

The other piece of news bears the signature of Kush Maininew teammate of Ralph Boschung in Campos for 2023. For the 22-year-old Indian, contrary to Novalak, it will be theabsolute debut in Formula 2, category in which he finished after a 14th place in Formula 3: “I am very happy to join Campos Racing – he has declared – I have spent some time with the team at their workshop and really enjoyed the atmosphere and professionalism, I can’t wait for the three days of testing in Abu Dhabi to officially kick off our relationship together.”