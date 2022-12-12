According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, the thickness of the snow that fell exceeded 10 centimeters, while the temperature fell to about 15 below zero in Scotland.

Several airports, such as those around the capital, London, were forced to close runways due to snowfall, amid chaos among passengers.

“I was expected to fly yesterday, then my flight was canceled, so I had to sleep on the floor in the middle of the airport,” a female traveler wrote from Stansted Airport, on the outskirts of London, in a tweet on Twitter.

Another traveler expressed his dissatisfaction with the chaos, saying that snowfall with a thickness of no more than 10 centimeters is not a big deal in London during this season.

The traveler criticized, via a tweet on Twitter, what he considered a failure to communicate, because the travelers found themselves at a loss, not knowing anything about what awaits them.

Others on their way to Britain complained of canceled flights, such as one from Rome, Italy, and had to book hotels.

Stansted airport had closed its runways and then reopened them, but officials made it clear to passengers that it was very likely that many flights would be canceled and delayed.