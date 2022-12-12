Two new DLC fighters are in the pipeline for the fighting game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA! The developer Project Lumina indeed he will release from this December 15th two additional additional characters for free, The Count of Monte Cristo And Ushiwakamaruboth coming from the very popular free to play Fate/Grand Order. These will also be accompanied by two internships and related stories.

Before them, two more fighters from Fate/Grand Order debuted in this fighting game, ie Mash Kyrielight And Saber. If you are interested in admiring them in action, you can recover their gameplay in the previous news.

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA is available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc Street Steam. Below you can admire the trailers dedicated to the two upcoming characters!

The Count of Monte Cristo Trailer

Ushiwakamaru Trailer

Source: Project Lumina