With “Fack Ju Göhte”, Bora Dagtekin has brought a blockbuster comedy to the cinema. Now a main character comes back: “Chantal in Fairytale Land”. What is their story? Questions for the actress Jella Haase and Bora Dagtekin.

Ms. Haase, did Bora Daktekin have to persuade you for a long time when he came up with the idea that you should play Chantal from “Fack Ju Göhte” again? In a film called “Chantal in Wonderland”? The first “Fack Ju Göhte” film was more than ten years ago.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

Jella Haase: To be honest: No, he didn't have to. We already talked about this in 2021. There he sat in front of me and began to tell this fairy tale. Then I saw myself above his head, riding a dragon and fighting witches. I felt honored to be part of such a fantastic story. The fact that Chantal is now becoming a heroine was a great gift for me.