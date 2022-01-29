Mexico.- This Saturday, January 29, 2022, Channel 7 is preparing a very good programming, the Mexican open television networka with national coverage will show very good programs, so that they can be enjoyed as a family (Central Mexico Time).
00:00 | direct resume
00:30 | direct resume
01:00 | innovate
01:30 | innovate
02:00 | innovate
02:30 | innovate
03:00 | innovate
03:30 | innovate
03:55 | adjustment bars
04:20 | PSTN
04:30 | innovate
04:58 | National anthem
05:00 | larva island
05:30 | Octonauts
06:00 | Pocoyo
07:00 | Molang
08:00 | Francis, Father George
09:30 | Men of Honor
12:00 | hidden talents
14:30 | To the limit
17:00 | The attack
19:30 | time trial
21:30 | Omar “Pollo” Aguilar vs. Ricardo Banuelos
23:00 | National anthem
23:02 | Paqveas Capsule
23:03 | direct resume
23:30 | direct resume
#Channel #programming #Saturday #January
Leave a Reply