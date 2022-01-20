Starting February 1 Dunya Ludlow will be in charge of reorganizing public roads, while Joseph Manuel Oropeza will be in front of Historic Center Authority, informed the Secretary of Government Marti Batres.

Through his social networks, the second in charge of the CDMX announced the change within his dependency, noting that these are given by orders of the head of government claudia sheinbaum, and starting this Thursday the transition process in both dependencies.

Likewise, Ludlow’s entrance to the Undersecretariat for Mayoral Programs and Reorganization of Public Roads occurs within the framework of the announced reorganization of informal commerce in various streets of the Historical Center, which has sparked criticism among street vendors, accusing both the local administration and the Mayor Cuauhtemoc, in charge of Sandra Cuevas, of breaking deals and leaving them without spaces to sell their products.

This situation even led the vendors in front of the headquarters of the Mexico City Congress, in Allende and Donceles, where they accused the obstacles to earning their livelihood, to which community protests are also added LGBT+ Y Trans after the Government of Sheinbaum prevented them from putting their tianguis in the Insurgentes Roundabout, a space that fights with the sellers of the Zona Rosa.

Similarly, through a statement, the Government Secretariat announced that Ludlow, who has also served as a local deputy in the former Legislative Assembly of the Federal District and director at the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), will continue to lead the Historic Center Authority until January 31, to replace in February Miguel Jauregui Montes de Oca, appointed deputy secretary on September 19, 2021.

A bit of his biography

In addition to deputy in the last legislature of the Legislative Assembly for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), from 2015 to 2018, Ludlow was general secretary of the Institute for Training and Political Development AC (ICADEP), director of National Security Coordination and Liaison at the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, researcher A at the Center for Social Studies and Opinion public of the Chamber of Deputies, as well as adviser in Political Communication of the Presidency of the Senate of the Republic. He has a master’s degree in Government and Public Administration from the Complutense University of Madrid, and another in Economics from the Anáhuac University.

Read more: Economic reactivation is at risk with the Covid-19 pandemic: Coparmex CDMX

While José Manuel Oropeza, the next general coordinator of the Historic Center Authority, was a deputy for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) on the Constituent Assembly of Mexico City from 2016 to 2017, as well as director of Political Affairs in the Government of the Federal District from 2000 to 2005, coordinator of advisors of the Tlalpan delegation from 2014 to 2015, General Director of the Citizen Comptroller in the Government of the Federal District in 2017, and regional director of Comprehensive Development Programs of the Government of Mexico in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office from 2018 to 2020. He has a master’s degree in Public Security and Public Policy at IEXE University.