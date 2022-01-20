Roma closed the round of 16 of the Italian Cup beating Lecce, set of second division, which in the Olympic He showed his face and for almost 60 minutes he believed in a result that would have been remembered for decades.

The boy who gave José Mourinho a big scare is Arturo Calabresi, Roman footballer and grew up in the giallorosso club. He is the son of Paolo Calabresi, an Italian actor. (and Romanist typhus) who, in 2008, posed as Nicolas Cage during the Madrid-Rome Champions League. At Bernabeu He even received a shirt from the white club with the name of the American.

The defender made it 0-1 after a corner in the 17th minute, and the locals took a long time before reacting. The tie came five minutes before the break thanks to another corner kick, which Abraham combed and Kumbulla headed into the net.

Mou, which obviously did rotations, the second half started with Mkhitaryan and Zaniolo, and that’s where the course of the clash changed. The Italian hit the post as soon as he entered and then gave it to Abraham the ball 2-1. Lecce melted after 61′, when Gargiulo was sent off for a double yellow card. In numerical inferiority, the Saletini tried to avoid the win and the sentence came 10 minutes before the final whistle with Shomurudov, after a great play by Mkhitaryan. Mourinho, in the quarterfinals, will cross paths with his Inter.