Pakistan called this Friday (19) a meeting of the National Security Committee with the presence of the Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and the Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, among other authorities, to analyze the situation of security after the crossfire with Iran that provoked a diplomatic crisis.

“Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will chair the National Security Committee meeting in the afternoon, which will also be attended by Army chief General Asim Munir and the heads of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy,” an official said from the prime minister's office to Agência EFE, on condition of anonymity.

The meeting will review the overall security situation following the airstrikes carried out in recent days between Pakistan and Iran, the official added.

The crisis began last Tuesday (16), when Tehran claimed to have bombed facilities in Pakistan belonging to a Sunni group labeled as terrorist by Iran, Yeish al Adl.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attack, in an area miles from residential areas, was precipitated by an “imminent terrorist threat” against the Iranian people.

In response to the attack, which Pakistan said killed two minors, Islamabad recalled its ambassador to Tehran for consultations and asked the neighboring country to withdraw its representative in the Pakistani capital, warning of “serious consequences.”

These consequences materialized in the early hours of Thursday (18), when the Army claimed to have attacked the hideouts of two Pakistani separatist groups in Iran: the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

Tehran condemned the attack which it said killed ten people with Pakistani citizenship, while calling in a statement last night for “brotherly” and “friendly” relations with Pakistan in an attempt to calm the situation tense.

With the aim of avoiding new conflicts, the Pakistani embassy in Iran said, this Friday (19), on the social network X, that there is “mutual trust” between the two countries, emphasizing its support for the neighbor “at all times ” in a complex regional environment.

“Pakistan has always supported Iran in difficult and difficult times. Cooperation and mutual trust between two brotherly countries in a complex regional environment are essential for peace and stability. Pakistan stands firm on its values ​​to promote peace, stability and development”, he stated.

Pakistan and Iran have accused each other in the past of not doing enough to curb the activity of insurgent groups operating across their border.

Yeish al Adl claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 11 police officers in the Iranian city of Rask in December last year, among other attacks in recent years.

In turn, BLF and BLA have claimed several attacks in Pakistan, especially against security forces or government officials, while demanding greater autonomy for the country's southwestern Balochistan province, which borders Iran.