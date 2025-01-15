New scenario behind the Barcelona. The Barcelona team will not be able to count on Inigo Martinez in the match against Betis next Wednesday corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The defender had to be replaced after suffering a muscle tear during the first half of the Spanish Super Cup final that took place on Sunday against Real Madrid and will not be available for a period of approximately four weeks.

After the injury in the 25th minute of the first half, Íñigo Martínez was replaced by Araujonews in the current Barcelona transfer market for a possible transfer. The Uruguayan defender suffered a muscle injury last July with his country’s team in the Copa América.

Once recovered, Araujo was in several call-ups for the Barça team since December 11 and had the opportunity to return to the Barcelona eleven in the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie against Barbastro.

Subsequently, the defender was a substitute and did not participate in the Super Cup semi-final against Athletic. With the injury of Íñigo Martínez, Araujo returned to the eleven in the final. At the moment, waiting to see what happens with the immediate future of the Uruguayan defender, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has Pau Cubarsí and Eric García in the center of the defense while awaiting Christensen’s recovery.









«When I talk to the players, it is always something that remains for me and for the players. Araujo is a Barça player and nothing changes. He performs very well, as was seen against Real Madrid in the final. This is what we expect from him, he is a great centre-back and a great leader,” Hansi Flick commented this Tuesday at the press conference held on the occasion of the match against Betis.