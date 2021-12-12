At the point of fifty years of building, giving, beauty and love, we stand with our wise leadership, and the doors of the future have been opened for us, and we smile in homage to this giving, and we are all confident and certain that what is to come is more beautiful, God Almighty. Change means renewal, and it is like ablution in preparation for worship, and it is as natural as changing the features of our faces that we see in old photos when compared to the features we find in the mirror. Those who hate change are those who are sitting on their sofas, those who violate the rules, values, customs and laws, and those who are exempt from the duties of conscience do not like the word change because it means no chair, no scepter, no control, and no “smell” pen that comes to a country that knows nothing but tolerance, peace and coexistence. So I decided to search in the steadfast Arabic language for the meaning of the word “breeze” and its derivatives. The owner of the tongue says: It is the plural form, so the nasmah: the soul of the soul. And there is no breath in it. It is said: It does not have a breath, that is, a soul, and the plural is a breath. And the breeze: the beginning of every wind before it strengthens. Breeze: the same as if the wind was weak, it was: the breeze of the wind that comes with the same weak ones, and combine them breezes, the Arabs say about the breeze as a good wind and fresh and if Tensmha Mahzon found her slippers and joy. And in the Emirati dialect, we say: “We call it a little bit, let it sting,” i.e., wear the chains or free them and let them breathe. What is meant is the tied goats for those who read my story with them.

Regarding the word “other than” Lisan al-Arab says that it means that a thing has changed from its state: to transform. And changed it: transformed it and changed it as if it had changed it. And in the dear download: That is because God would not change a blessing that He bestowed on a people until He changes them. Likewise, eternity and its changing conditions, and its derivatives are the word ghayir, which is a verb of al-gheerah, which is the fervent and the naughty, in addition to: What I did not know was that the word Ghair: means blood money, and its plural is Ghair, like a rib and ribs.

Praise be to God for the grace of the Emirates and its exceptional leadership that enhances humanity, preserves dignity, simulates peace, shakes hands with tolerance, contains the other, seeks good, and consolidates the values ​​of Arabism and humanity in all its endeavors.

For those who know I say: Ibn Manzur, who died in 711 AH, says: “The people came to change, that is, to reform their travels.”