From: Marcus Giebel

In addition to a Christmas tree and gifts, a real Christmas celebration actually includes snow, snow and snow. According to the weather forecast, the flakes should fall on time for the holidays this time.

Munich – There is only one high between Germany and a white Christmas. So – despite various Corona restrictions – it could be a festival to the taste of many winter and snow fans. Graduated meteorologist Dominik Jung predicts that they will “gasp” when looking at the weather development over the next two weeks.

Because just in time for the festival of love, winter weather par excellence beckons: “Massive cold flows from Northern Europe to us in Germany.” “Temperatures around zero degrees on average and precipitation signals” are to be expected. “And at these temperatures this precipitation would actually fall all the way down as snow,” says the weather expert.

Christmas weather: High dominates between the third and fourth Advent

But as I said, it is better not to rejoice too early. Because everything depends on the endurance of the high, which takes over the direction of the weather at least between the third and fourth Advent. It rushed in from south-west Europe and brought Germany “calm weather for at least five to seven or eight days”.

The upcoming week will be quite dry, there will be “a lot of fog, a lot of haze, and sometimes a bit of sunshine during the day”. On Monday, the thermometer in western Germany can even rise to eleven degrees. In southern Bavaria and in the east it can be five degrees, at the edge of the Alps only three degrees are the highest of feelings.

The remaining snow will slowly thaw. But the emphasis is on slow. Because it doesn’t rain. There can be frost at night.

Weather for Christmas: In the coming days “lots of clouds and a bit of sunshine”

Little changes in the weather on Tuesday. Jung predicts “sometimes a lot of clouds, sometimes a few small gaps, sometimes a little sunshine here and there”. The maximum temperatures fluctuate between five and nine degrees, with the west – especially on the Lower Rhine – being warmest again, while in the south and east it remains significantly cooler.

In the course of the week, the sun ideally asserts itself more and more frequently. Then you shouldn’t only see a bright blue sky over the mountains. It only gets cloudy again towards the weekend. And possibly much colder again. Depending on how long the high settles in at home.

What a Christmas party: This year it could snow all over Germany on the holidays. © IMAGO / Imaginechina-Tuchong

Christmas weather: Models could be mistaken in the endurance of the high

“The air pressure really rises quite a bit”, Jung explains the “exciting weather development” in mid-December: “Low air pressure comes into play, which could bring cold and snow to us just for Christmas.” This is what the forecasts show. But the 44-year-old doesn’t necessarily trust them from experience: “Such a high sometimes lasts longer than the weather models initially calculate.”

So it is simply underestimated. Nevertheless, there is a very good chance of a “last minute cold and white Christmas”. In the south, temperatures could drop to zero again before the holidays.

If the high should actually move on before Christmas Eve, Jung promises: “The cold would flood all of Germany. And that means: Everywhere on Christmas Day there would be enough for permafrost down below. ”In addition,“ individual, sometimes heavy, snow showers ”would come down. So it could still be a memorable Christmas – despite all the adverse circumstances. (mg)