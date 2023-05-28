Chang Li S1 Pro The cheapest Chinese car in the world, since it has a cost of just over $20,000, you can order it online and it arrives at the door of your house by parcel for you to assemble. All this makes this car desirable, however, it is a vehicle that cannot legally circulate in Mexico.

This little car is made in China by Changzhou Xili Car Industry companywho are mainly dedicated to the manufacture of electric tricycles of passengers.

Although there is no official distributor of the Chang Li S1 Pro in Mexico, it can be purchased on Alibaba at a price of $23,845 and on Mercado Libre for $20,000 to $27,000 pesos without including import expenses. So the car would have an additional cost of about $12,000.

Why couldn’t the electric car circulate in Mexico?

Although this most viral electric car on the internet has become a desired item, you should know that it cannot circulate in Mexico because does not comply with NOM-194-SE-2021, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation in 2022.

This measure establishes that, as of January 2024, all vehicles must have the following security elements in order to be plated.

Seat belts.

ABS brakes.

Laminated or tempered glass.

Stability control.

Tire pressure monitor.

Also, as this is an electric vehicle, it must have other security systems, such as a blocking system to avoid short circuits in the event of a serious accident.