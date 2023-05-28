“The Big Celebrity Chef” is approaching its final stretch and there are few programs left to find out who will win the culinary competition. TODAYOn Saturday, May 27, 2023, the semifinal will take place LIVE on the Latina Televisión signal, in which Patricio Suárez Vértiz, Milett Figueroa and Korina Rivadeneira will face each other to continue on the program. There are already five eliminated and only one will win the jackpot, which is quite a surprise. Follow minute by minute the incidents of the kitchen space that has revolutionized Peruvian television.

What time to see “The great celebrity chef”?

The semifinal of “The Great Famous Chef” is broadcast this Saturday, May 27, at 10:30 p.m., on the Latina signal. These are the hours in other countries:

Chile: 9.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10.30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

Bolivia: 9.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8.30 p.m.

Spain: 3.30 a.m.

United States: 9.30 pm (Washington DC).

Artists are part of the reality show “The Great Famous Chef”. Photo: Latina

Where to watch “The Great Celebrity Chef” for FREE?

“The Great Celebrity Chef” is a national television program that can be seen on the Latina Televisión signal FREE and LIVE. Just tune to channel 2 for the open signal to have access to LIVE programs. Also, it can be seen from cable operators:

Open signal: Channel 2 (ex-Frequencia Latina)

DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD) and Channel 1192 (SD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 2.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

latin LIVE It can be seen by the signals of the Peruvian television spectrum. Also, the semifinal of “The Great Famous Chef” can be followed via streaming on the channel’s official website and minute by minute on La República.

Juries of “The great famous chef”. Photo: diffusion

What days can I see “The Biggest Celebrity Chef”?

“The Big Celebrity Chef” It goes from Monday to Saturday by the signal of Latina. However, this last day changes the schedule for “Jirón del humor” and moves to 10.30 pm

“The great celebrity chef”: who was the last eliminated?

The last eliminated from “The Great Famous Chef” was Leyla Chihuán, a former Peruvian volleyball player who appeared on the reality show in support of Natalia Málaga. However, it was announced that some participants who said goodbye to the competition will return on May 29.

Juries of “The great celebrity chef”

“El gran chef famosos”, Latina’s culinary program, is made up of three juries, who, program after program, evaluate the dishes of the media’s figures. Each one has a different personality and gives very characteristic points of view:

Javier Masías (culinary critic): gastronomic journalist with extensive experience in national magazines. His texts were published in media ranging from Mexico to Uruguay. He is the author of Bitute and took part in Street Food Lima with Tomás Matsufuji.

gastronomic journalist with extensive experience in national magazines. His texts were published in media ranging from Mexico to Uruguay. He is the author of Bitute and took part in Street Food Lima with Tomás Matsufuji. Nelly Rossinelli (foodie): the young woman is the third person to make up the jury panel. She has a great passion for Peruvian cuisine and on TikTok she presents healthy lunch box recipes. She has more than half a million followers on the platform and is one of the most popular foodies in Peru.

the young woman is the third person to make up the jury panel. She has a great passion for Peruvian cuisine and on TikTok she presents healthy lunch box recipes. She has more than half a million followers on the platform and is one of the most popular foodies in Peru. Giacomo Bocchio (chef):He has 18 years of experience in Peruvian gastronomy and is the owner of the Porcus restaurant. He is also a member of the French Culinary Academy.

