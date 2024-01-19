The artist presents 'Agua', her first album in which she brings together ballads, bachatas, reggaeton and Latin pop after her success at Eurovision 2022
Saturday, January 20, 2024, 00:34
She could have released an “almost prefabricated” album after finishing third in Eurovision in 2022, but although everyone wanted to listen to her after her renowned 'Slomo', she was clear: “What I didn't want was to become a puppet, or a product”. It is because…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Chanel39s #debut #twoyear #wait #avoid #puppet
Leave a Reply