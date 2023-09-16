Home page politics

From: Michelle Brey

Split

The SPD around Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has recently performed poorly in surveys. © Chris Emil Janssen/Imago

The Sunday trend reveals a bitter result for the SPD. The Union cannot benefit from this. The Greens, on the other hand, are gaining percentage points.

Munich – The SPD continues to decline. This was recently illustrated by the ZDF political barometer on Friday (September 15th). The survey results from the opinion research institute INSA (September 16th) also show a downward trend for the Chancellor’s party Picture reported. Recently, the Schönbohm affair caused quite a stir. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser apparently distributed a top position without advertising.

INSA survey on Sunday trend: SPD continues to decline – Greens are gaining ground

In the Sunday trend, the SPD had to lose one percentage point compared to the previous week. The party only got 17 percent. This corresponds to a minus of nine percent with regard to the 2021 federal election and the worst value since then. The Free Democrats experienced a similar fate. They also lost one percentage point and thus achieved their worst result since the federal election: six percent.

However, the party around Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck was able to benefit. The Greens made noise Picture two percentage points good. If there were a federal election on Sunday, the party would get 15 percent. This would still put them behind the AfD. Despite a drop of one percentage point compared to the previous week, the party remained at a high level of 21 percent. The Union would still receive the most votes with 27 percent. However, compared to the previous week, the survey value remained unchanged. So did the Left: the party remained at five percent.

Survey values ​​for traffic lights in the basement: Overview of the new INSA survey on Sunday trends

Party/time INSA survey September 16, 2023 INSA survey September 9, 2023 Federal election SPD 17% 18% 25.7% FDP 6% 7% 11.5% Alliance 90 / The Greens 15% 13% 14.8% CDU/CSU 27% 27% 24.1% AfD 21% 22% 10.3% left 5% 5% 4.9% See also The Chinese 'specialty cook' turns out to be an underpaid dishwashing assistant

Chancellor Scholz: The majority of those surveyed are not satisfied

Olaf Scholz also performed just as poorly as his party, according to the survey conducted by INSA Picture on Sunday carries out, from. Only 28 percent were satisfied with the Chancellor’s work. Almost two thirds of those surveyed (60 percent) were dissatisfied with the work of the SPD politician. Recently, the pressure on the Chancellor has grown, especially against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Is Germany sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine or not? Scholz hesitates.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

INSA: This is how the opinion research institute’s survey works

People interviewed: 1204

Period: September 11th to 15th, 2023

Maximum error tolerance: +/- 2.9 percentage points

However, there is turbulence in a current Bavaria survey. Shortly before the state elections on October 8th, the CSU is sinking noticeably there, while the AfD is overtaking the Greens. (mbr)