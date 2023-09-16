The new episode of “News from Ukraine”, the Adnkronos podcast dedicated to the conflict, is online. Fake weapons for a real war, the Ukrainians deploy them to attract enemy fire, making them waste ammunition and reveal the position of their artillery. A ploy already used by the allies during the Second World War (listen).

The podcast is available on Adnkronos.com, YouTube, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcast, Audible.