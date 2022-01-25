Chancellor of Justice Chancellor of Justice remarks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – staff recruited on the spot were used in civil service

The complaint concerned the embassies of Ethiopia and Turkey. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs explained the shortage of staff.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti has issued a remark to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following its long – standing and well – established practice of manifestly unlawful conduct.

Personnel employed locally by the Delegations have been used in positions involving the exercise of public authority, which are provided for by law to be performed by civil servants.

The decision concerned a complaint lodged with the Finnish embassies in Addis Ababa and Ankara. As an employee, the complainant had participated in family counseling and DNA sampling in 2018-2019.

According to the complaint, the procedure has been a long-standing and well-established practice in the Finnish missions. According to the complainant, the conditions of residence in Ankara have also been clarified by a non-dual Turkish national.

State Department In his statement, the Chancellor informed the Chancellor of Justice that there were not enough staff available in the delegations for these tasks without unduly delaying the processing of the applicants’ residence permits. Due to this, locally employed Finnish employees employed by the mission also participated in the performance of these tasks.

However, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they were given similar training and support in the performance of their duties as those in employment, and supervision of the performance of their duties has been carried out accordingly.

However, according to the Chancellor of Justice, the procedural practice referred to in the complaint was clearly unlawful in relation to the above provisions.

“Despite the express request in the request for clarification, the Ministry has not indicated on what provisions it considers the apparent long-standing and well-established practice of employing staff in positions of public authority to be based,” the Chancellor explained.

The Chancellor of Justice asks the ministry to announce by the end of June what steps it intends to take to end the illegal practice.