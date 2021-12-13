Champions League: Real Madrid, action against Uefa if repeated round of 16 draw

The real Madrid is ready to take action against theUefa (at least one appeal) if the Champions League draw (which blows Inter-Ajax and Sporting Lisbon-Juventus), who had paired the ‘merengues’ with Benfica in the second round.

The 13-time European champion club notes that the mistake that led to the cancellation of the draw (tied to Villarreal-Manchester United) occurred after that Benfica And real Madrid they had been paired. The thesis of the club led by Florentino Perez it is therefore that this double challenge must be considered ‘valid’. This was reported by ‘Cadena Cope’ and other Spanish media.

