Milano, Italy.- Inter de Milan wants to return to a UEFA Champions League semifinal. The victory (0-2) in the yard of his counterpart, Sport Lisbon and Benficaplaces them on the edge of the round prior to the Grand finale of the competition that celebrates its season 2022-23.

Those led by simone inzaghi all they need is to secure the result in the second leg to become one of the top four in the tournament. After the resolution of the matches on Tuesday real Madrid and his neighbor, AC Milanthey were the first to tie their pass.

On the other hand, the Eagles threaten to turn around regardless of the fact that they have been outclassed in their last contests. They have not won since April 2, when they narrowly defeated river bird. He technical, roger schmidtmade it known that Benfica will come out with everything to knock down the aspirations of the Inter de Milan.

In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game, Inter Milan vs Benficacorresponding to the return of the 4th Final of the season 2022-23 of the UEFA Champions League.

We recommend you read

The meeting between Inter de Milan and Sport Lisbon and Benfica will be played this Wednesday April 19 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, o’clock at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). You can watch the broadcast on the TNT Sports channel.