Things are coming. Mark Vito He does not stop stirring up social networks after his unexpected reappearance with a radical change of look. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband made dozens of headlines on the afternoon of April 18 by announcing that she had created her first Instagram account thanks to the help of Fabio Agostini, whom she calls her sensei. Magaly Medina She was more than surprised with this unimaginable joint and did not hesitate to comment on it.

“How dangerous, terrifying. With Fabio Agostini as a coach, as a teacher and guide (…). What is he going to learn with Fabio Agostini”, mentioned the popular ‘Urraca’. Next, she pointed out that it is not known what may happen in the future due to this meeting. “It has become a tiktoker overnight. Don’t tell me that soon we are going to see Mark Vito doing shows with Fabio Agostini in the discos (…). A disciple of Fabio Agostini, who would have thought, ”he said.