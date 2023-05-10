The German midfielder real MadridToni Kroos stated that the lack of time between the final of the Copa del Rey against Osasuna and the semifinal of the Champions League against Manchester City will not be an excuse for his team. The Teuton highlighted the importance of the illusion of big events and has assured that he will not look for excuses for being tired, although he has admitted that having two games in three days is not ideal.

As for the Manchester City, Toni Kroos he pointed their offensive potential and explained that to beat them you have to play wellscore goals and be good in defense, as they have done in recent Champions League games, where they have achieved three consecutive victories without conceding goals.

Toni Kroos He highlighted the importance of experience in this type of match and recalled that his team was proclaimed champion last year after hearing phrases similar to those pronounced by Wayne Rooney.

Regarding the presence of Erling Haaland at Manchester City, the German footballer stated that the identity of the team led by Pep Guardiola has not changed and that the team always plays with the same idea. Besides, Toni Kroos He pointed out that Guardiola always seeks to improve and that, although Haaland is a different player, so far the relationship has not worked badly.