Real Madrid left behind the defeat against villarreal in The league and focused on the game of quarterfinals of the Champions League against him Chelsea. Despite the incident involving Fede Valverdewho attacked Alex Baena After the game, the squad focused on sports and freed themselves up by training to the fullest to regain ownership.

Inside the locker room, the incident is considered closed and a request has been made to Fede Valverde that focuses on sports. Coach Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates don’t want anything to distract the squad at a momentous moment of the season, as the quarterfinal tie against him Chelsea It will be decided in six days.

The headlines of the match against villarreaHe had a recovery session, while the rest of the squad exercised more intensely. players like Daniel Carvajal, Toni Kroos, eduardo camavinga, Fede Valverde and Luka modricwho were substitutes in The league and are emerging as starters against the Chelseabegan Sunday morning with strength work in the gym and on the pitch.

The brazilian defender eder militaowho initially rested against the villarreahim, but he played the second half to give the Austrian a rest david praiseswho is in perfect condition for the match against Chelsea. Alaba is also in good condition and was not replaced due to any physical problems. The only absence was that of the French Ferland Mendy due to a muscle tear that will keep him off the pitch for about three weeks.