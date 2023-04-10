Last year, Cuba implemented a new Penal Code, which was seen as a response to the democracy protests of July 11, 2021, by expanding the mechanisms for the Castro dictatorship to silence demonstrations and independent journalism on the island.

The Bolivian president, Luis Arce, recently forwarded to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly (ALP, the country’s national congress) two bills to reform the Penal Code, which have been considered an attempt to copy the new Cuban legislation (the president, from the party Movimento ao Socialismo – MAS, by Evo Morales, has Cuban advisors), as they would serve as a basis for political persecution and silence the opposition, the press and movements critical of the government.

Bill 280 would modify at least six articles of the Penal Code, while PL 305 would incorporate seven new crimes into the legislation, such as crimes against humanity and war crimes and acts of racial hatred.

The main point of discussion about the first project is the modification of the Penal Code article that deals with terrorism, which would extend the punishment for these crimes to 20 to 25 years in prison (today, the predicted penalty is 15 to 20 years) and confiscation of assets.

“By the way the crime of terrorism is described, [a

nova lei] criminalizes social protest. Any group of people who are making a social protest, like what the magisterium is doing now, can be accused by prosecutors and judges who respond to the MAS and by government denunciations,” opposition deputy Carlos Alarcón told the newspaper Página Siete.

He cited the project’s similarities with the so-called “damn law 218”, proposed in 2021 and which was withdrawn after protests from productive sectors and social organizations. “The problem is that with four criminal types they want to establish a dictatorship in the country,” said Alarcón.

The Argentine website Infobae reported that the main objective of the bill would be to retroactively define as terrorism allegations of fraud against Evo Morales in the 2019 presidential elections, which ended up resulting in his resignation.

This would increase the persecution already underway against opposition politicians due to the episode: on charges of a coup d’état, former president Jeanine Áñez, who replaced Morales, was sentenced last year to ten years in prison, and Luis Fernando Camacho, governor from the province of Santa Cruz and a former presidential candidate, was arrested at the end of 2022.

Last Thursday (6), the suspension of the processing of PL 280 was announced, but not its withdrawal: the Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, said that the government intends to better “disseminate” the project before it is voted on in the ALP.

“Dissemination will be carried out throughout the country and for all people interested in improving the project, at all levels, unions, drivers, we have already had meetings with businessmen”, said Lima to the RTP television network.

The director of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Bolivia, Rodolfo Mancilla, said that the organization does not see “no problem” in publicizing the project.

“But the answer will be the same, [a proposta] will be rejected until it is clear that the union family or the retailers are not included in this law and also that they will not be persecuted or their goods confiscated”, he said, in an interview with the newspaper El Deber.

PL 305

Bill 305 has also caused a backlash: according to Centa Rek, a senator from the opposition Creemos party, the proposal would conflict with the Bolivian Press Law, as it stipulates that “when the act [de ódio

racial] is committed by an employee of a media outlet, or its owner, immunity cannot be invoked or forum

[privilegiado] some”.

Rek told El Deber that this passage, instead of helping to combat racism, could serve as a pretext for persecution of journalists in Bolivia.

“It would constitute a gag law against the press in the country, because [a proposta] aims to set aside the press courts, so that they are replaced by common courts of a criminal nature, in alleged cases of dissemination and incitement to racism or discrimination”, claimed the senator.

The Pro-Santa Cruz Committee, which brings together business and civil society entities from this province, released a note in which it also criticized PL 305.

“This government initiative aims to implement criminal offenses with the aim of harassing, controlling and persecuting to eliminate the civil opposition we have in the country, using discrimination and hatred with confusing and ambiguous wording to leave open absurd interpretations”, argued the committee.