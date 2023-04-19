Manchester City managerPep Guardiola affirmed that his team must focus on imposing his style of second leg of the Champions League semifinals against him Bayern Munich without thinking of the advantage obtained in the first leg 3-0.

The Spanish coach stated that your team will focus on the presentin this specific match, and not in the previous results.

Pep Guardiola emphasized the quality of the Bayern Munich and his experience in Champions League, and recognized that the players of the Bavarian team believe in their ability to reverse the situation. In addition, the Catalan strategist pointed out that a match of this magnitude is decided by small details, and recalled that in the first leg there was a key moment in which Bayern came close to scoring.

In additionPep Guardiola stressed the importance of imposing one’s own style of play and weapons on the opponent, without allowing the Bayern Munich take control of the game. The coach recalled his time in the Bayern Munichwhere he had an incredible time and where he still has friends, but assured that his current goal is to win the match.