Nurse was invited to the signing ceremony of the salary floor project for the category

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Tuesday (18.Apr.2023) the PLN (Bill of the National Congress) which guarantees R$ 7.3 billion for payment of the National Nursing Floor. At the official ceremony, Lula and the first lady Janja received former BBB Cezar Black, who is “nurse and great supporter of the cause, who addressed the subject within the reality show”as Janja wrote on Instagram.