Milan defeated napoli by 1-0 with a Ismael Bennacer’s goal at minute 40 in it first leg of the quarterfinals in the Champions League that was played in the San Siro Stadium.

He napoliwith Hirving Lozano start and who played 69 minutesstarted with overwhelming dominance, but failed to capitalize on his chances and ended up with one less player.

Hirving Lozano in full dispute with Theo Hernández EFE

Raphael Leo became the party agitator for the Milan and Brahim launched a counterattack that led Leao to find Ismael Bennacer for him goal at 40′.

Ismael Bennacer opened the can at 40′ EFE

The Neapolitan team tried to redirect the match in the second timebut Milan maintained his confidence and frustrated the efforts, even after anguissa received two yellow cards and was ejected from the game. maignan made a crucial intervention to maintain the result in favor of the milano.