Password: calm. Calm down because it’s only the first round, but Milan comes out of San Siro with a 1-0 which gives them the awareness that they can play it head-on against the Azzurri. Stefano Pioli, in fact, appears in front of the microphones with the usual black turtleneck and a big smile like this, of someone who knows he can face the comeback with another attitude, by virtue of the second success of the season against Spalletti. “I’m already thinking about the return match, and it will be another great match, at a high level.”

Regrets

—

“There were a few too many technical mistakes on the part of both teams – Pioli continued on Prime Video – but there was a lot of balance. Napoli got off to a better start, we dribbled badly, they were aggressive. Then we made the game. There is a regret of not having exploited the numerical superiority, we had to be faster. The result keeps us in balance”. Bennacer, who scored the decisive goal, was replaced in the second half: “I looked for an attacking player by moving Brahim in the centre. He was tired, so he was there. If I had to talk about the singles? Well come on, let’s talk about the team. Giroud and Tomori liked it, but it was a Champions League match. Now we’ll go to Naples with great confidence and concentration.”