Croatian midfielder for Real MadridLuka Modric affirmed that his team deserved more in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League against him Manchester Citywhich ended in a 1-1 draw.

Luka modric declared in Movistar+ that they will go to etihad stadium with the confidence and illusion of being able to win, and that it is a 50% open tie. He also commented that they corrected some errors at halftime and that Camavinga’s entry worked well for them.

In addition, Luka modric explained that it was difficult to pressure the Manchester City, but that they were patient and waited for their opportunity, and that the English team did not create many chances despite having possession of the ball. In addition, he regretted the anger of Carlo Ancelotti after the goal of Kevin DeBruynesince the referee did not call a foul before the corner kick that led to the Belgian’s tie.

However, Luka modric He positively assessed the team’s performance in the first leg and highlighted the importance of patience and correcting mistakes to achieve a good result in the second leg.