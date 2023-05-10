The Kommersant journalist said that the inspectors before the Victory Parade took away the packaging of TikTak

Journalist of Kommersant Andrey Kolesnikov told on security measures at the Victory Parade in Moscow. According to him, the inspectors even took away an electronic cigarette and a package of TikTak dragees.

The correspondent said that those present at the parade went through four levels of verification. The device for smoking IQOS and the mouthpiece to it were confiscated from his colleague, sweets were taken away from another, explaining that it was impossible to bring food to the event. Journalists were allowed to leave their phones.

“All this, in my opinion, made it possible to consider the security measures at this parade as unprecedented,” Kolesnikov concluded.

More than eight thousand servicemen, united in 30 parade units, took part in the parade on Red Square. Among them are 530 participants in a special operation in Ukraine. The parade ended with the passage of a column of military equipment. The air part of the event was cancelled.