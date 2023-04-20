Champions League, Inter 3-3 Benfica: the highlights

After Milan, Inter also overcome the obstacle of the Champions League quarter-finals by drawing 3-3 against Benfica, after the 2-0 success at Da Luz. In goal for the Nerazzurri Barella, Lautaro and Correa: Joaquin hadn’t scored in 172 days (last goal against Sampdoria in the league). In the semifinal it will be Euroderby between Inter and Milan. Watch the highlights of the match



