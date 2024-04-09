FC Bayern clearly won the three previous duels with Arsenal. But now the people of London are stronger than they have been for a long time. This is due to coach Arteta, attacker Havertz – and the stable defense.

SOn Saturday evening on England's south coast, stoppage time is running in the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC. Arsenal are leading 3-0 when Brighton & Hove Albion have another chance to score a consolation goal. Instead of accepting this defenselessly, Arsenal central defender Gabriel Magalhães heaves himself into the path of the shot and directs the ball out of the goal.

A determined crowd of cheers immediately forms around the Brazilian, as if he had just scored the equalizer at the last second; Even the substitutes and support staff on the bench jump up and clench their fists. A little later it's over, Arsenal climbs to first place in the table thanks to the win.