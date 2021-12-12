Villarreal-Manchester United causes a storm to break out: the draw ‘wrong’ of the eighths of Champions League bring theAtletico Madrid and the Manchester United to appeal against the urn of Nyon. Then UEFA decides: skip everything, draw to be repeated at 15. No Inter-Ajax and Sporting Lisbon Juventus. Here’s what happened.

Champions League, the case of the Villarreal-Manchester United draw

During DRAW was fished on Villareal as a rival of the Manchester United: option not foreseen, given that the two teams had already challenged each other in the groups. They have placed Liverpool among the potential rivals ofAtletico Madrid, and not the Manchester United how it was supposed to be.

Also in the computer program, as shown on the screen during the live broadcast, the red color for it appeared United and green for Liverpool among the rivals of Atletico, when it should have been the other way around.