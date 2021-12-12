Latest news on the death of Vicente Fernández. The death of the Mexican rancher has not left the world in deep silence. Quite the opposite. Followers, family and friends have remembered the best moments, via social networks, of ‘Don Chente’, who, after a long fight against the ravages of an accidental fall, died this Sunday morning, December 12 at the Country Hospital 2000 from Guadalajara.

The latest Vicente Fernández news

Live: Follow all the incidents about the death of Vicente Fernández Followers of Vicente Fernández will be able to enter during late hours of the night So far there is no time limit for the entry of Vicente Fernández’s followers to the VFG Arena; as revealed by a Civil Protection agent from Tlajomulco, this could cause the honors to last until dawn. The order would have been given by ‘Chente’s’ widow, Cuquita. The public will be able to approach the coffin, for this a line will be made and the only condition is that photographs are not taken, since they prefer to be done in an agile and respectful way. Gerardo Fernández thanks the people who prayed for his father Vicente Fernández’s third son, Gerardo Fernández, thanked people for praying for his father’s health while he was ill; He also stated that it was the Virgin of Guadalupe who took him away. “There were so many prayers that Our Lady of Guadalupe took him away today,” said Vicente Fernández’s less public son, in statements to Noticieros Televisa and Foto TV. Visibly affected, Gerardo Fernández, son of Vicente Fernández, thanked his father for showing affection. #LasNewsDeForo pic.twitter.com/lHQu3KhCF5 – Foro_TV (@Foro_TV) December 12, 2021 Long queues are reported to fire Vicente Fernández About two kilometers of line have been reported at the entrance of the VFG Arena, in Guadalajara, to pay tribute to Vicente Fernández. “He was going to Mexico”, “We love him very much and he is a great person. It hurts us that he left”, “It is the number of the vernacular song”, were the statements of some of the people who attend the venue. “He was going to Mexico”: about 2km in a row people have made to enter the VFG Arena and pay tribute to Don Vicente Fernández. Report live from the place @CollinsOficial. pic.twitter.com/5IdMGAneg4 – Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) December 12, 2021 Chayanne sends condolences to Vicente Fernández’s relatives The Puerto Rican singer. Elmer Figueroa, better known as Chayanne, expressed his condolences to the family of Vicente Fernández, who died this Sunday, December 12. “A great one always remains in the memory, in our hearts and in that great unrepeatable musical story. Doña Cuquita, Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro and the whole family, my big hug and may God bring you peace,” wrote the interpreter of Atado to your love ‘,’ A century without you ‘and other hits. A great one always remains in the memory, in our hearts and in that great unrepeatable musical history. Doña Cuquita, Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro and the whole family, my big hug and may God bring you peace. #Vicente Fernandez #EPD #The king – CHAYANNE (@CHAYANNEMUSIC) December 12, 2021 Alejandro Fernández comes to fire his father We captured the moment when Alejandro Fernández, ‘El Potrillo’, arrived at the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, to say goodbye to his father, the great Vicente Fernández, who died this Sunday. #LasNewsDeForo pic.twitter.com/mIU2HDispa – Foro_TV (@Foro_TV) December 12, 2021 Foro TV cameras captured the moment when Alejandro Fernández, ‘El Potrillo’, arrived at the ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ ranch to say goodbye to his father, Vicente Fernández, who died this Sunday. In the images it was appreciated how the singer appreciates the displays of affection from his father’s followers. Vicente Fernández’s body arrives at the VFG Arena to be fired by fans #LIVE | Vicente Fernández’s body arrives at the VFG Arena for his fans to say their last goodbye Follow it by @mileniotv https://t.co/xm0YPYoXpx – Millennium (@Milenio) December 12, 2021 As the Vicente Fernández family announced, the singer’s coffin arrives at the Arena VFG entertainment center, located in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. Rio Roma: “Thank you for teaching us so much” The famous Mexican duo, Río Roma, posted a heartfelt dedication to the ranchera singer on their Twitter account. The brothers José Luis and Raúl Ortega highlighted the lessons that the artist left them. Photo: group twitter. ‘El Puma’ said goodbye to Vicente Fernández Through his Instagram account, the Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, lamented the death of Vicente Fernández, to whom he dedicated a few words of farewell. “El Charro de México, one of the most representative voices of recent times in Mexican folklore, my dear Vicente. Brother, I learned to meet you on the tours we did, always cheerful, with a great sense of humor and a great gift of people” wrote the father of actress Génesis Rodríguez. Likewise, the soloist extended his condolences to Vicente’s wife, Mrs. ‘Cuquita’, to her children and grandchildren. The public will be able to say goodbye to “El charro de Huentitán” from 5:00 pm In an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga, Vicente Fernández JR. informed that ‘El Chente’ will first be fired by his family and at 5:00 pm the doors will open to the public in the arena located at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch. Ricardo Montaner dedicates his last message to Vicente Fernández After learning of the death of Vicente Fernández, the Argentine singer expressed his sadness about the news that has paralyzed Mexico. Don Vicente Fernández has left for eternity, his infinite legacy will continue to ring in the hearts of millions.

Kind and considerate man with his colleagues.

Peace Don Vicente, Peace to your dear family @alexoficial #Mexico #Vicente Fernandez – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) December 12, 2021

Who was the wife of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’?

It goes back to a love story since childhood. The endearing Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández met María del Refugio Abarca when he was a child. After some time of already having dabbled in music and trying his luck in Mexico City, he returned to his hometown: Guadalajara.

Vicente Fernández managed to marry his childhood sweetheart. Photo: Attitude Fem / Capture.

He returned home where he once said that he fell madly in love. Finding his childhood sweetheart, he presented her with a laurel flower and set out his intentions. Several days later, the wife known as Doña Cuquita accepted. They married in 1963 and did not separate until today, after the death of the interpreter of “Hermoso cariño.”

What did Vicente Fernández die of?

Vicente Fernandez he had suffered a fall from a horse on the ranch of his home last August. Since then, he has been in poor health. He had to be admitted to the hospital for an emergency operation. During the recovery process, he was diagnosed with Guillain Barré syndrome, a disease in which the immune system attacks the nerves to the point that it can cause paralysis.

Just a few weeks after he was discharged, on December 1 he was re-admitted to a hospital. His relatives said he was “serious, but stable.” In the midst of the information that was coming out in a trickle, this December 12, the family reported that ‘Don Chente’ died at 6:50 am

Who was Vicente Fernández?

‘Don Chente’, nickname by which Vicente Fernández was known, is a Mexican singer of ranchera music, record producer and even dabbled in acting. At age eight he fell in love with the musical atmosphere when he learned to play the guitar. Immediately, he studied a folk music course. He started playing at restaurants and weddings. At age 20, he earned 35 pesos for appearing on the program La calandria musical. Then he traveled to Mexico City to try his luck. He was part of several mariachi groups and tried to sign a contract with some record companies, but they all rejected him. He was only called when rancher Javier Solís passed away. Since then, he has put a great musical legacy on track.

Who are the children of Vicente Fernández?

Vicente Fernandez and María del Refugio Abarca, known as’Doña Cuquita‘, they have four children: Gerardo, Alejandro, Vicente Jr. and Alejandra, who was adopted.

The best songs of Vicente Fernández