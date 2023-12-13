Four Spanish teams, also all first in the group, win the qualifying rounds of the soccer Champions League round of 16 that will be determined in the draw next Monday, something unprecedented in the tournament.

In addition, from Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid, three German clubs remain in the competition – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig – and as many Italian clubs, all as second classified – Inter, Naples and Lazio-. English football has only been able to maintain two: the current champion, the Manchester City, and Arsenal.



Four Spaniards had never reached the round of 16. Only Sevilla, champion of the Europa League last year, has been left out of the tournament. The round of 16 pairings will be decided on Monday.

The winners of each group will be seeded and will play the return match on their home field. They will face a second from another group. Teams from the same national federation cannot be paired in the draw or with those that have played in the group stage.

The first legs are February 13 and 14 and 20 and 21. The return, March 5 and 6 and 12 and 13.

First in group (seeded): Arsenal (ING), Bayern Munich (ALE), Manchester City (ING), Real Madrid (ESP), Real Sociedad (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (ALE) and Barcelona (ESP).

Group runners-up: Copenhagen (DIN), Inter (ITA), Leipzig (ALE), Naples (ITA), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lazio (ITA), Paris Saint Germain (FRA) and Porto (POR) — Third ( will play in the Europa League): Galatasaray (TUR), Lens (FRA), Braga (POR), Benfica (POR), Feyenoord (NED), Milan (ITA), Young Boys (SUI) and Shakhtar (UKR).

