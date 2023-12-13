In Makhachkala, motorists blocked roads due to a power outage

Residents of northern Makhachkala blocked the road due to a prolonged power outage. This is reported by Telegram-city administration channel.

Information has appeared online that townspeople are complaining about the lack of light for several days. Because of this, heating devices in houses also do not work. It is clarified that representatives of the city administration and resource supply companies visited the residents.

According to the Makhachkala administration, residents went home.

Earlier it became known that several streets in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk were flooded with water after heavy rains in Dagestan. It is noted that the worst flooding occurred in the Reduktorny district of Makhachkala, where roads are currently being repaired.