Russian actor Artem Tkachenko spoke in an interview with Izvestia about how and where he rests. This winter he was in Asia. And finally, he fulfilled his dream – he went to the city of the dead Varanasi, which is located in India. Interest in this unique place of the actor arose many years ago.

“While still young, I met my friend, the artist Sergei Ignatiev, and he showed me his photographs from Varanasi. He said that this shrouded man was being carried to the funeral pyre. At the same time, the porters dance and sing joyful songs,” Tkachenko recalled.

A sad event for many Europeans for Hindus is the Puja holiday. In the city center on the banks of the river there is an open cremation of people. Saying goodbye to their loved ones through the ritual, people present gifts to the holy Ganges.

“For me, it was so scary, wild and mesmerizing. I did not understand why we are crying, and they are dancing and laughing. I wanted to see these people because I realized they praise both life and death equally. And death, maybe even more, as if the Indians live for the sake of death, ”the actor added.

As the artist says, most of them live with the dream of dying in Varanasi and being cremated there. And if this happens exactly in this place, then it is believed that the cycle of your lives ends here, the soul leaves the wheel of samsara and you get freedom forever.

