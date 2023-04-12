Chamber, the sentence that reveals the power of Caste: shock annuities

A judgment unveil the power ofCaste“. It emerged that only in the last 42 yearsfrom 1981the deputies were disbursed checks for the annuities with frightening numbers, which would lead to the default any pension institution: pour one and get 14. In total – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – over 4 and a half billion euros if all the amounts paid to former deputies by the administration of Montecitorio from 1981 to today are added up to discounted values. A deadly bloodletting especially when compared with the withheld suffered in the same period of time by deputies, by way of social security contributions: just over 320 million euros. It is an account on which Fatto Quotidiano ventured, taking its cue from the latest ruling on annuities, relating to a former deputy of the M5s. Baked since Board of Appeal of Montecitorio.

“From the documentation deposited in deeds emerges unequivocally as the total annuities disbursed up to to 2018 is clearly superior compared to contribution amount. This proves even more the unreasonableness of the system in terms of costs and how it came to a point of no return“. Four years ago – continues the fact – it was decided the turnaround with the imposition of a limitation on the checks, from there a rain of appeals began, more than 1400, with former deputies ready for anything. They complained the injustice suffered: in short, the scissoring would have harmed their rights, i.e. to continue to receive the life benefit accrued after only 4 years and six months of honorable service to the country. In fact, around 500 former deputies have denounced fear poverty and can no longer make ends meet.

Subscribe to the newsletter

