The day will be with him little cloudy sky and with wind gusts of 34 km/h, and there will be a lot of heat.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issued the weather forecast For the day April 26, 2023.

Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

With slightly cloudy skies, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) will have 31 degrees as the maximum heat of the day.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 10°C

South Coast Zone: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coast of the state, clear skies are expected with wind gusts of up to 20 km/h with zero probability of rain.

Maximum temperature of 23°C with a minimum of 10°C

Cienega Zone: Ocotlán

For the Ciénega area of ​​the state, a hot day is expected with up to 30 degrees but with slightly cloudy skies and 38 km/h gusts of wind.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 14°C

North Zone: Colotlán

For the northern part of the state, a cool night of up to 7 degrees and cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 7°C

High Zone: Lakes of Moreno

In the highlands of Jalisco, strong gusts of wind of up to 47 km/h and little cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 12°C

South Zone: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern part of the state, clear skies are also expected with wind gusts of up to 25 km/h. Also, there is a 29 percent chance of rain.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 10°C

Coastal Zone: Puerto Vallarta

In the coastal area of ​​Jalisco, a slightly cloudy sky is expected with zero probability of rain and with 29 degrees as the highest temperature.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 18°C