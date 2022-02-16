The Chamber of Deputies approved this On Tuesday (15), in two rounds, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC 32/21) that raises the maximum age for appointment in higher courts from 65 to 70 years. The matter goes to the Senate for review.

The change affects those appointed to the following courts: Federal Supreme Court (STF), Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Federal Regional Courts (TRFs), Superior Labor Court (TST), Regional Labor Courts (TRTs), Court of Auditors Union (TCU) and Superior Military Court (STM) – in relation to civilian nominees.

Approved by a large majority by the deputies, the text had, in the first round, the vote of 439 in favor and 15 against and, in the second round, 416 votes in favor and 14 against. To enable the analysis on the same day, parliamentarians approved requirements to waive regulatory deadlines between votes.

According to the author of the proposal, Deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA), raising the maximum retirement age in the public service from 70 to 75 years (with the so-called PEC for the cane, approved in 2015) without changing the age of access to the Superior Courts caused magistrates to have no prospect of career advancement.

“Many end up asking for early retirement. As a result of this scenario, the Treasury’s expenses rise and experience and moderation are lost, both necessary for a good magistrate and conquered at the expense of many years of work. The same reasoning extends to the Federal Audit Court”, justified the deputy.

