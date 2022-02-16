just a few days ago, Hideki Kamiya revealed his interest in returning to work in scalebounda game that would debut as an exclusive to Xbox before being canceled in January 2017. This would not be the first time that kamiya He talks about the canceled project, however, this time he says “to be taking this as seriously as possible”. In other words, he wasn’t kidding when he told phil spencer that they wanted to work together again.

As part of a new interview with VGC, Kamiya gave additional information about his recent comments directed towards spencer and xbox, stating that he had not made them solely as a joke. In his own words:

“I think it’s very strange because, to be honest, I’ve been in a lot of conversations since the project ended and I feel like I’ve said multiple times that I’d like to bring it back. Having reached a certain place with him, as a creator, I want to see him finished.”

kamiya He is also aware of all the comments from the community and it is precisely these comments that give him the impetus to continue with the project:

“That’s bad, and I want to hand it to them when I hear it. I’ve said it in interviews, but now I finally got a big reaction, and I’m glad to see that, but no, it’s not a joke: I’m completely serious.”

Of course, kamiya He was also questioned about whether he was already in talks with Microsoft after his past statements, to which he replied as follows:

“We could be talking to Microsoft, but we could also be talking to Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami, or whoever!”

Evidently, kamiya He was very careful with his words, but maybe in one of those, he had already had the opportunity to talk with microsoft or some other company about the possible resurrection of scalebound.

Publisher’s note: Scalebound definitely looked promising, so it hurts to know that the project may never see the light of day. I mean, it’s also possible that Microsoft or some other company could bring it back, but we’d better keep our expectations in check for now.

Via: VGC