Albert Sacher is an expert for real estate in the Alps. In an interview, he explains what lies behind the term chalet, the misunderstanding that German buyers have in Austria and where prices are still relatively low.

In Tyrol, very few people can fulfill their dream of owning their own chalet. Image: Mauritius

Mr. Sacher, sales of apartments and houses have plummeted in Germany. Has the general reticence also affected the market for holiday homes and second homes in the Alps?

Without question, the holiday property business has also declined.

How come? They always say that people would still invest in properties like this?

The main reason is the increased interest rates. As a result, a broad clientele of buyers who were very active in the past can no longer cope with financing. This particularly applies to the buy-to-let model.