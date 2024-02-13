The Brazilian footballer Neymar arrived on a private plane to Saudi Arabia and was recorded by the cameras of his club, the Al Hilal, But the look he wore was impressive, which has unleashed a wave of comments on social networks.

His appearance, added to the limp resulting from the injury, gives something to talk about, but the club has said that the most important thing is that its great star arrives in the best shape and returns to training promptly.

(Miguel 'Supermán' López: witness was sent against him due to doping issues)(James Rodríguez: departure from Sao Paulo is truncated, the brutal figure he asks for to leave)

Harsh image

The forward is still injured and is making progress in his recovery after the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered on October 17 in the match against Uruguay in the qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

That day, the player did not finish the game, he was evacuated by ambulance and it was later confirmed that he suffered the injury that keeps him away from the fields.

From then on, the footballer has experienced difficult times, as his recovery has not been as easy as expected. A lot of pain in the physiotherapy sessions is what the player has reported on social networks about him.

However, he has also had time for a social life, of which he is a very 'friend'. He has been seen on a cruise named after him and on her birthday. Romariothe soccer star Brazil.

His figure has been criticized, because he looked fat, although days after those images he dropped a pearl and with photos he warned that he had not gained weight.

The video of his arrival in Arabia shows the extravagant clothing he was wearing when he got off the plane.

(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!)