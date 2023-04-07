The 2008 crashgate and the repercussions on Massa

In recent weeks, the world of Formula 1, accustomed to enduring scandals and controversies of any kind since its inception, has found itself faced with a rather unusual story which attracted considerable media attention, especially in Italy and the United Kingdom. The former Ferrari driver Philip Massa in fact, he has communicated that he wants to explore the possibilities, legallyOf intervene on the assignment of the 2008 world title, won by Lewis Hamilton with a one-point lead over the Brazilian. The reason is the shocking statements issued by the former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. The former supreme boss of motorsport’s premier category has publicly revealed how he and then FIA president Max Mosley had already discovered during that season how Renault had ‘distorted’ the Singapore GP – that of the infamous Crashgate – forcing Nelson Piquet Jr. to voluntarily crash into the wall in a well-defined phase of the race to favor the entry of the Safety Car and thus facilitate the comeback of Fernando Alonso, who then won that Grand Prix dominated, until that episode, by Massa himself.

Ecclestone’s Revelations

During his interview Ecclestone stated that the race held in Marina Bay should have been cancelled and the resulting results will not be considered valid for the purposes of the championship standings. From his point of view, Massa said he was ready to take concrete legal steps, despite knowing that he has very little chance of success. “It is very sad to know that the result in Singapore had to be canceled and that I would therefore have had a title. In the end, I was the one who lost the most with that result. We are trying to understand all of this and studying the different laws in force in various countries to get an idea of ​​what is possible”, declared the Brazilian driver. Realistically it is almost impossible that – 15 years after the awarding of the champion’s trophy – the sporting question can be reopened. But let’s imagine for a moment that this could happen: also in this case for Massa it might not be easy at all to get the championship assigned at the table‘.

GP cancellation? There are no precedents

Ecclestone speaks of ‘cancellation of the Grand Prix’ and this would actually be the only result that would allow Massa to overtake Hamilton in terms of total points in the standings. The Englishman, without the six points from his third place, would slip to -5 from the former red driver in the final standings of the season. In the history of F1in the face of numerous interventions by the stewards who changed the outcome of the races, however, it has never happened that a race was cancelled. Never. History is full of disqualified drivers and teamsfor infringement of the sporting or technical regulations, but the result has always been modified by removing from the finish order the car or cars that were responsible for actions contrary to the regulation. Assuming absurdly that before the end of the 2008 season the ‘plot’ hatched by the top management of the Renault team to distort the race and favor Alonso had actually been revealed: the most plausible thing to think is that the entire team would have been disqualified from the race. End. Paradoxically, however, this would have further favored Hamilton, who would have finished 2nd instead of 3rd.

Renault disqualified? Hamilton champion

By extending Renault’s disqualification to all the remaining races of the championship – certainly not a far-fetched hypothesis, given the gravity of the behavior – it would still have been the Englishman, a McLaren driver at the time, who benefited most from it. In fact, he would have earned two more points for the Singapore race and one more for the one in Brazil. Conversely, Massa would have collected just one point more in the Japanese GP. The idea that the race should be canceled as ‘distorted’ clashes with any precedent in the history of F1. In fact, what prevents any other race in the last 73 years in which a car ran underweight, or there was a technical or sporting irregularity of any kind, from being judged false? In these cases, however, it was always only the offender who paid. The history of the Circus is full of examples that go in this direction. Even if, absurdly, Renault had been completely excluded from the 2008 season and all the arrival orders corrected as a result, Hamilton paradoxically would have still gained. In fact, the Briton would have collected six more points in his seasonal tally; Mass ‘only’ five.

The most ‘hot’ precedents: 2007, 1997, 1984

The most sensational and pertinent case of the past is perhaps that of Michael Schumacher in 1997: at the time the German after trying to eliminate Jacques Villeneuve from the race in the decisive race in Jerez came excluded from the final standings of the championshipbut no ‘stage’ results were changed. The Kaiser kept all his victories. Similarly, 10 years later, when McLaren were ousted from the Constructors’ championship for the spy story, all the points in the Constructors’ standings were removed but the individual results were maintained: in no race were the points awarded to the other drivers and teams modified. Even in perhaps the most particular case of all, that of Tyrrell who ran underweight several races in 1984 before being discoveredthe rankings of the previous GPs were rewritten, but excluding only the riders of the English team from the ranking and promoting others by one position. Having said that, it is right to express our total solidarity with Felipe Massa in an affair in which, this is incontrovertible, he turned out to be the one and only great victim.