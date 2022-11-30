episode 8 of Chainsaw Man left us with many questions, and with chaotic news. For one, a character died and completely disappeared. Also, another one had a couple of bullets through his head, so we saw a lot of blood, death and destruction. However, this is only the beginning of the great story of troubles and secrets that is preparing for us. Chainsaw Man with its trio of stellar characters: Denji, Power and Aki Hayakawa.

Notice in advance that This is going to be full of spoilers, so if you want to go ahead it’s at your own risk. Although I have always thought that the fact itself is not so important, but how the narration arrives at it.

Aki Hayakawa: the dark hero prototype

Without further ado, this will be to talk about the death of Aki Hayakawaone of the main characters of Chainsaw Man who is presented as the classic dark avenger hero who will part with everything in order to achieve his goal.

At first he is presented as the hero crossed by tragedy, he is disciplined and powerful. He doesn’t trust anyone but himself to get things done, plus he filters out people who don’t have enough strength to do the missions. However, despite the fact that he seems very rude, the truth is that More than worrying about the failure of the missions, he cares about the lives and pain of others.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Aki Hayakawa suffered the threat of the Gun Demon and lost his family in the chaos that destroyed much of the city. Because of this, she searches for parts of the Demon to find it and kill it. However, as we well know, the Gun Demon is too powerful, so more demons are needed to deal with it and supposedly, that’s where Chainsaw Man and the Public Security Special Team organized by Makima and led by Aki Hayakawa come in.

Aki Hayakawa’s personality

The Special Security Squad consists primarily of Aki, Denji, and Power. The last two will practically start to walk the world, to see how it works and they will position themselves in it. They will also begin to build bonds with others and grow in all aspects. Aki for her part will also grow with them and unlock or rather return parts of him where they belong.

Aki Hayakawa’s path is intense and flexible, his human quality is unmatched and little self-centered —although it seems that it could not be so. She slowly is able to re-evaluate the conditions of her life and makes decisions for the better.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Aki is an angry and hurt human, and little by little, he will recover as a more conscious person. Consciousness is one of the premises that is firmly pursued from various narrative edges, both evident and hidden from Chainsaw Man.

Aki has a very rigid personality and seems very closed, but in the end he is orchestrated by a sensitivity that forces him to find affection.. He and his companions will change together and become a dynamic that will free them from their painful past constructs, making them emerge as increasingly healthy and conscious figures.

Aki Hayakawa’s contracts

Aki will form contracts with the following three demons:

Fox — by residing in Aki, the fox demon is used in combat, it will devour what Aki orders.

Curse — can be used as an ultimate sword, but doing so significantly shortens Aki’s life. It is shaped like a nail that can be driven in to curse things, just like voodoo dolls work.

Future — After losing the fox, Aki gets this demon that will live in his right eye without charging him anything else. However, he mentions that it is because he has already seen his death, and it will be fatal. The power that he gives him is to anticipate the attacks of his enemies for a few seconds, so he would have a special advantage.

The Demon Gun Arc

In the last stage of the first part of Chainsaw Man we will realize who is behind everything and how it is that there were never movements or people in contexts in a naive way. However, it will be too late.

In a desperate moment, when the situation gets more intense, the demon Angel advises Aki Hayakawa to seek help from Makima. East he decides that the priority is the time he still has with his pair of stupid friends. So accept.

Source: Shōnen Jump+

However, when he reaches Makima, with the demon Angel dead, Aki will be killed. The Gun Demon will take over his body to go looking for Denji.

The death of Aki Hayakawa

Power and Chainsaw Man wait for Aki at his home, although it should be noted that his body goes with the full intention of finishing them off. The door will function as a shield -in a very poetic and traumatic way-, Power insists that Aki is the one on the other side, while Denji, bewildered and fearful, accepts that it is the Gun Demon with Aki’s scent.

When the battle begins, Power implores Denji not to hurt Aki, but that’s out of the question, since he is indeed the Gun Demon who, throughout the story, was hunted by them and by all his companions—those who still live and those who died in their search.

Aki’s dream was to kill the Gun Demon that ended up consuming his body. However, as Chainsaw Man confronts him, Aki has a sort of daydream where he plays with Denji in a snowball fight when they are both children. Chainsaw Man fights with regret and cries in frustration and pain, when Aki notices him, he hesitates and allows his friend to throw the last “snowball” at him.

Thus, Chainsaw Man ends with Aki Hayakawa that, even in his vision, he is happy to see his friend succeed. Later he returns with his brother also in a children’s version.

We won’t talk about the dark conflict that Chainsaw Man will have to go through after this…

Source: MAPPA Studios

We recommend: Chainsaw man vs Katana Man: Who is stronger?

say goodbye to Aki

Aki’s death is extremely epic and warm —for that very reason quite painful. We see a character who has a rigid goal with an immovable path. However, circumstances —as they do with everyone— redirect him and through a new awareness, he chooses different things and without regret, he takes a new course, sees a new light.

Definitely, Aki has the path of the dark hero, however, he is not that classic. His growth will leave us with a bittersweet taste, but it shows that we can give up and value things again. We are people who learn and evolve, our bonds help us and letting them in is healthy because they will propose new things.

Also we must recognize a polyphonic Aki, whose voice always nuances his present, because although it changes, his essence resonates. We have the Aki prior to Himeno, the one she forged, the rude Hayakawa in charge of Chainsaw and Power and finally the one who chooses his destiny without hurtful chains.

Aki Hayakawa has an ending very worthy of his presence.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.