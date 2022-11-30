Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Castle party | Veterans and lotas on Thursday as guests of President Niinistö

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in World Europe
0

The traditional guests of honor at the Castle’s parties were invited to a separate party for health and safety reasons.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö and mrs Jenni Haukio will host the veterans’ and veterans’ Independence Day celebration in the Presidential Palace on Thursday afternoon.

The program of the event includes, among other things, the President’s Greetings and the Jääkärimarsi performed by the Kaarti band. Music is also performed by the Total Cello Ensemble.

Lotas and veterans are traditionally guests of honor at the Independence Day celebration in the Presidential Palace. This year, however, they have not been invited to the Castle celebrations on Independence Day, in order to ensure their health and safety. In connection with the separately organized event, the presidential couple also has more time to socialize with them.

Last In 2018, the Independence Day reception at the Presidential Palace was held without guests due to the corona pandemic. Instead of the castle’s celebrations, the televised broadcast included an interview with the presidential couple and the thoughts of veterans, lotteries, and people who made a difference during the coronavirus pandemic. Also in 2020, the traditional Linna reception was canceled due to the corona epidemic.

See also  Germany Steinmeier was elected Federal President of Germany for a second term

This year there are fewer guests than usual, about 1,300 people. In order to have enough room, especially for first-timers, even on the reduced guest list, many people who were traditionally invited due to their position or position have now been left uninvited.

The theme of the Independence Day celebration this year is self-reliant Finland. Among those invited are, for example, people responsible for overall safety and people from the health sector.

Air purifiers have been purchased for the castle, and guests are expected to take corona tests before arrival. Masks have also been purchased for those who want them.

#Castle #party #Veterans #lotas #Thursday #guests #President #Niinistö

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russian tanker survived in a burning tank under fire from Ukrainian grenades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.