Castle party | Veterans and lotas on Thursday as guests of President Niinistö

The traditional guests of honor at the Castle’s parties were invited to a separate party for health and safety reasons.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö and mrs Jenni Haukio will host the veterans’ and veterans’ Independence Day celebration in the Presidential Palace on Thursday afternoon.

The program of the event includes, among other things, the President’s Greetings and the Jääkärimarsi performed by the Kaarti band. Music is also performed by the Total Cello Ensemble.

Lotas and veterans are traditionally guests of honor at the Independence Day celebration in the Presidential Palace. This year, however, they have not been invited to the Castle celebrations on Independence Day, in order to ensure their health and safety. In connection with the separately organized event, the presidential couple also has more time to socialize with them.

Last In 2018, the Independence Day reception at the Presidential Palace was held without guests due to the corona pandemic. Instead of the castle’s celebrations, the televised broadcast included an interview with the presidential couple and the thoughts of veterans, lotteries, and people who made a difference during the coronavirus pandemic. Also in 2020, the traditional Linna reception was canceled due to the corona epidemic.

This year there are fewer guests than usual, about 1,300 people. In order to have enough room, especially for first-timers, even on the reduced guest list, many people who were traditionally invited due to their position or position have now been left uninvited.

The theme of the Independence Day celebration this year is self-reliant Finland. Among those invited are, for example, people responsible for overall safety and people from the health sector.

Air purifiers have been purchased for the castle, and guests are expected to take corona tests before arrival. Masks have also been purchased for those who want them.