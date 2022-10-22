Chainsaw Man continues to collect acclaim among the manga / anime of the moment, which obviously is also reflected in the cosplayer field, which has always been a litmus test for the success of the series, as shown by this makima cosplay from min_mmuwhich really seems able to hypnotize with the look.

In case you haven’t discovered it yet, the manga written by Tatsuki Fujimoto stages a world in which the fears of humans come to life in the form of demons of various kinds. Within this chaotic and disturbing reality, Makima is an officer specialized in hunting “devils”, therefore a fighter specialized, expert and glacial, who somehow becomes attached to the protagonist Denji, appreciating his ability to kill creatures, in collaboration with the Chainsaw Devil.

However, she soon reveals her true nature as a ruthless and calculating woman, who sees other human beings exclusively as means to achieve her own ends. This also includes Denji, practically subjugated by the charm and charisma of the woman. L’interpretation by min_mmu perfectly reproduces the character of Makima with his coldness and great charm, but in particular the realization of the eyes, obtained using contact lenses, perhaps too flashy, is surprising.

In fact, they mirror those drawn in the manga and in the anime for Makima, with the strange configuration of concentric circles that gives it an even more subtle and dominant look, but seen in this way it makes a decidedly stranger effect.

