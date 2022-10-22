He maintains that the former mayor acted “with knowledge of the illegality” of the work and charges him with an alleged continued crime of prevarication
The former mayor of Calasparra and former regional deputy for the PSOE, Jesús Navarro, faces up to a decade of disqualification from employment or public office for what is known as the ‘Nursery case’. The Prosecutor’s Office, in a document to which LA TRUTH has had access, accuses Navarro, who for 16 years was in charge of the Calasparreño Consistory, of a pre
#prosecutor #claims #decade #disqualification #Navarro #Calasparra #nursery #case
Leave a Reply