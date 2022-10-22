The former mayor of Calasparra and former regional deputy for the PSOE, Jesús Navarro, faces up to a decade of disqualification from employment or public office for what is known as the ‘Nursery case’. The Prosecutor’s Office, in a document to which LA TRUTH has had access, accuses Navarro, who for 16 years was in charge of the Calasparreño Consistory, of a pre

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in