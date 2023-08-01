













Chainsaw Man author “would like” to stop drawing and just write









At the interview, Tatsuki Fujimoto talks about his position as a writer and illustrator. The artist exposes his stories based on the absurdity and transience of life. He has managed to position Chainsaw Man as one of the most read in MangaPlus for LATAM.

However, We already know that the manga industry in Japan is highly competitive and remuneration is complicated.. So Hayao Miyazaki’s retirement is an interesting topic, not only because of the economics and the commitment to her study, but also because of the image of her art and the delivery of it to the world.

Besides Hayao Miyazaki, there are other mangakas that have withdrawn from drawing, one is the case of Aka Akasaka. Kaguya-sama Love is War It has its original illustration. However, Oshi no Ko, his recent success, is drawn by Mengo Yokoyari; while Nishizawa is in charge of the art of Love Agency.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The author is only in charge of the stories, and Tatsuki Fujimoto who writes and draws Chainsaw ManHe commented that in principle he does not believe that a retreat as artists exists as such; and secondly, he is surprised how some are able to express themselves only by drawing.

“But Oshi no Ko writer Aka Akasaka declared, ‘I won’t draw anymore.’ I thought to myself: «That must be so nice… I want to do that too!’»”.

Fujimoto commented that he could write and it would surely be fun, but he couldn’t limit himself to just drawing, because he:

“would deliver a closed-minded impression to the reader [si sólo se expresara a través del arte]”.

In other words, the author of Chainsaw Man sees his work as a complete composition and could not delegate part of it to someone else, because it would not convey what it wants.

We recommend you: Review – Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 – Tatsuki Fujimoto: “Love Will Find A Way”

When does the second season of Chainsaw Man come out?

The second season and a movie are rumored, but there are no official release or production information yet.

However, the first season of Chainsaw Man It has twelve chapters all available on Crunchyroll. Currently, his manga can also be read on MangaPlus legally and for free.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)