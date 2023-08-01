Never so many attackers weight with the suitcase in hand in August. Who wants a change of scenery, who is ready to move. And who, like Morata, could eventually stay where he is for the umpteenth time…
Lost smiles, futures perhaps to be written from scratch. With one constant linking the various cases throughout Europe: goals. In fact, those have never been a problem, but frictions with the respective clubs are convincing many great forwards to explore the market, looking for a new place to bring their talent. There is no shortage of suitors, moreover the figures in question are so important as to slow down the evolution of the negotiations, which are diluted in the complexity of the operations.
#Mbappé #Kane #Lukaku #Morata #sea #goals
Leave a Reply